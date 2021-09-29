(hennemusic) Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell is sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the making of a video for the title track to his forthcoming album, "Brighten."
"It's pure rock and roll," says Cantrell about the tune. "Vince Jones, on keys, added a really great track and brought it to a new level. I can picture myself playing it on a stage for people, and it feels good. It's a big rock song."
Directed by Gilbert Trejo, "Brighten" follows the lead single, "Atone", as the second preview to the album, which delivers eight new Cantrell originals and a cover of Elton John's 1971 "Madman Across The Water" track, "Goodbye."
Due October 29, "Brighten" sees Cantrell joined a by an extensive cast of rockers, including drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (Paul McCartney), pedal steel master Michael Rozon, Vincent Jones on piano, Wurlitzer, and organ, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses, Loaded) on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato (Dillinger Escape Plan) handling all of the background vocals and Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens of the Stone Age) overseeing the mixing of the record. Watch the behind the scenes clip and the video here.
Jerry Cantrell Takes Fans Behind The Scenes of 'Brighten' Video
