John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen have shared their very first duet, a brand new track entitled "Wasted Days", which is the first taste from Mellencamp's forthcoming album.
Along with the digital single, they also released a music video for the track that was directed and produced by filmmaker and frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny.
Mellencamp and Springsteen filmed the video together in New Jersey this September, according to the announcement. Details about the new album are yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be released next year. Watch the video below:
