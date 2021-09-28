Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a pair of song performances from a rare club show that took place at The Metro in Chicago, IL on September 20.
The band are sharing performances of their 1988 "...And Justice for All" track, "harvester Of Sorrow", and "Cyanide" from 2008's "Death Magnetic." The Metro put single wristbands on sale in the afternoon for $19.83 each, as a tribute to the last time Metallica played at the famed venue.
The event marked the band's second last-minute gig in the same week, following a September 16 appearance in San Francisco, CA as they promoted the newly-released series of 30th anniversary issues of their 1991 self-titled album classic.
Metallica are next scheduled to perform at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, CA on October 8 and 10. Watch the video here.
Metallica Perform The Black Album At Louder Than Life Festival
Judas Priest Jam With Metallica's Kirk Hammett
Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Rare Club Show
Metallica Share 'Whiplash' Video From Rare Club Show
Video From Metallica's Surprise Chicago Club Show Goes Online
Metallica's Black Album Returns To Billboard Top 10
Metallica Rock Intimate Club In Surprise Hometown Show
Metallica Read 1-Star Black Album Reviews and Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online
Judas Priest's Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery- Alan Jackson Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition- David Lee Roth Residency- more
Tool Announce Massive U.S. And European Tour- Megadeth and Lamb of God Postpone Final Dates Of Tour- Guns N' Roses- more
Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP In Early 2022- Journey's Deen Castronovo Recovering Following Surgery- RHCP Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Release New Song 'Hard Skool'- Nirvana Expand 'Nevermind' For 30th Anniversary Reissues- Metallica- more
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Live 2021
Road Trip: United Arab Emirates: Dubai by Day
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Jackson Browne Rocks Phoenix
Rock Reads: Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography - Ronnie James Dio with Mick Wall and Wendy Dio
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Has Emergency Heart Surgery
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show
Walkways Release 'You Found Me' Video
The Darkness Unleash 'Jussy's Girl' Video
Alan Jackson Reveals That He Has Rare Degenerative Nerve Condition
NEEDTOBREATHE To Livestream Nashville Concert
Dance Gavin Dance Cofounder Leaves Tour For Rehab
Converge Share Video Of First Track From Collaborative Album