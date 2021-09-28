.

Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video From Rare Club Show

Bruce Henne | 09-28-2021

Video still

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming pro-shot video of a pair of song performances from a rare club show that took place at The Metro in Chicago, IL on September 20.

The band are sharing performances of their 1988 "...And Justice for All" track, "harvester Of Sorrow", and "Cyanide" from 2008's "Death Magnetic." The Metro put single wristbands on sale in the afternoon for $19.83 each, as a tribute to the last time Metallica played at the famed venue.

The event marked the band's second last-minute gig in the same week, following a September 16 appearance in San Francisco, CA as they promoted the newly-released series of 30th anniversary issues of their 1991 self-titled album classic.

Metallica are next scheduled to perform at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, CA on October 8 and 10. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

