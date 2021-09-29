Plush's New Album Coming Next Month

Pavement Entertainment have announced a October 29th release date for Plush's forthcoming self-titled album, which features the recently released single "Athena".

Frontwoman Moriah Formica said of the track, "'Athena' is one of my favorites on the album and definitely my favorite song to play live! I can't wait for this album to come out and for everyone to hear what we've created."

Bassist Ashley Suppa added, "I've always viewed 'Athena' as a song that introduces a mystifying and intense energy to our album." Check out he song and the album's tracklist below:

1. Athena

2. Champion

3. Hate

4. Found A Way

5. I Don't Care

6. Sober

7. Better Off Alone

8. Sorry

9. Why Do I Even Try

10. Bring Me Down

11. Don't Say That

12. Will Not Win

13. Walk Away

