Rolling Stones Special Edition Little People Figure Set Released

Toymaker Fisher-Price celebrated the kick off of The Rolling Stones U.S. No Filter Tour with the launch of a Little People Collector Rolling Stones Special Edition Figure Set. We were sent the following details:
The set is complete with replicas of the original band members with their famed instruments ready to rock out with the next generation of little rockers and their parents.
Frontman Mick Jagger’s sound, style and grin need no introduction as Fisher-Price pays tribute to the frontman sporting the band’s highly recognized lips and tongue logo.
Keith Richards’ is rocking his signature red headband, a style which is as famous as his guitar riffs and vocals. Ronnie Wood is ready to start up and never stop strumming his guitar and the late great Charlie Watts is featured with his drumsticks in tow.
Fans can get them exclusively at Amazon.
