Singled Out: Kady Rain's Got Away

Austin up and comer Kady Rain just released her new track "Got Away", the first single from her self-titled debut album, and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Got Away is a song about breaking up with a toxic person and realizing that you were the lucky one for leaving. It's full of piss and vinegar and I absolutely love it, and that's why I chose it as a single.

As mentioned, Got Away is vastly different from all of my previous releases and that's a good thing! With this song I got to showcase that I'm not just a cookie cutter pop girl, I can do punk too, and "pop music" can be from many different genres.

Got Away was first written at Morgan's house during a songwriting session along with my boyfriend, Chris Jones in November 2020. Morgan started playing a super fun pop punk riff on bass and the lyrics just started coming out of me. Both Chris and Morgan helped in tightening up the lyrics and within an hour the song was done!

During the first practice session for Crooked with the band we showed Frenchie a couple other new songs we had written to see what he thought. We played him Got Away and he immediately said he wanted to work on that one too.

The band and I worked in practice with Frenchie to get everything right before it was time to record, and we recorded Got Away alongside Crooked in April 2021.

I really love this song and it's definitely inspired by me listening to the Josie and the Pussycats movie soundtrack on repeat in 5th grade, haha.

