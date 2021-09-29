Sodom Announce 'M-16 (20th Anniversary Edition)

Sodom have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their "M-16" album with the release of special anniversary editions of the concept album about the Vietnam War.
We were sent the following details: 'M-16 (20th Anniversary Edition)' will be available in three different formats, a deluxe box set, including the remastered original album plus bonus live tracks, two additional bootleg LPs with further previously unreleased live versions (recorded in Germany, Thailand, Japan), a USB stick in the shape of a rifle cartridge with all the album songs, a Sodom military ID badge, a poster featuring the cover artwork plus a 44-page booklet with rare photos and liner notes by Tom Angelripper.
In the booklet, former 'Metal Hammer' contributor Manni Eisenblatter, whose private archive contains countless unpublished Sodom photos, tells the story of the album's creation and promotion, for which the band travelled to Thailand and South Vietnam just a few weeks before its release to get a first-hand impression of Vietnam, a country scarred by the devastation of war.
In addition to the remastered original songs, the CD media book includes two previously unreleased live tracks from 2001 and additional never-before-seen Sodom photos, which also can be on the orange vinyl version (2LP, 180g).
Looking back two decades on, 'M-16' continues to be a very special album to bandleader Tom Angelripper: "The recording is definitely one of Sodom's classics, not least because of its consistent thematic concept. It was also our last collaboration with producer Harris Johns, finalising an important era for the band. I'm very happy that 'M-16' will now be re-released as a '20th Anniversary Edition' with new versions and lots of attention to detail."
TRACKLISTING
CD
Among The Weirdcong * I Am The War * Napalm In The Morning * Minejumper * Genocide * Little Boy * M-16 * Lead Injection * Cannon Fodder * Marines * Surfin' Bird * Remember The Fallen (Live Wacken 2001, previously unreleased) * Blasphemer (Live Wacken 2001, previously unreleased)
LP
LP1-A: Among The Weirdcong * I Am the War * Napalm In The Morning
LP1-B: Minejumper * Genocide * Little Boy
LP2-A: M-16 * Lead Injection * Cannon Fodder
LP2-B: Marines * Surfin' Bird * Remember the Fallen (Live Wacken 2001, previously unreleased) * Blasphemer (Live Wacken 2001, previously unreleased)
BOX
Bootleg LP1-A: Live Wacken 2001 (previously unreleased): Agent Orange * Code Red * Der Wachturm * M-16
Bootleg LP1-B: Live Tokyo 2002 (previously unreleased): Among The Weirdcong * The Vice Of Killing * Eat Me
Bootleg LP2-A: Live Bang Your Head 2003 (previously unreleased): The Saw Is the Law * Outbreak Of Evil * Bombenhagel
Bootleg LP2-B: Live Bangkok 2002: I Am The War * Masquerade In Blood * Sodomized
