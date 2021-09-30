Erasure Releasing Surprise EP As They Launch Tour

Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) are celebrating the kick off of their The Neon Tour by releasing a surprise EP tomorrow, October 1st, entitled "Ne:EP".
The five-track effort is the companion piece to their latest album, The Neon, and features four new tracks sitting alongside "Secrets," which originally appeared on The Neon Remixed.
They will be offering the EP in multiple formats including CD, digitally and as a limited edition purple cassette and it comes as they launch the UK leg of their tour tomorrow night with the first of three nights at the Armadillo in Glasgow.
The duo will be launching a North American tour in early 2022. Watch the trailer for the new EP and see the tour dates below:
Erasure The Neon Tour 2021-2022
October 1 - Glasgow, Scotland - Armadillo SOLD OUT
October 2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Armadillo SOLD OUT
October 4 - Glasgow, Scotland - Armadillo NEW DATE
October 6 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall SOLD OUT
October 7 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall SOLD OUT
October 9 - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo SOLD OUT
October 10 - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo SOLD OUT
October 12 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
October 14 - Bournemouth, England - International Centre
October 16 - Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena SOLD OUT
October 17 - London, England - The O2
October 18 - Brighton, England - Centre
January 14 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
January 15 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center
January 16 - St. Petersburg, FL - The Mahaffey Theater
January 18 - Durham, NC - DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
January 20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
January 21 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall NEW DATE
January 25 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
January 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Byham Theater
January 28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC
January 29 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
February 1 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre
February 3 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
February 4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Caesars
February 5 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank
February 8 - Atlanta, GA - Symphony Hall
February 11 - Houston, TX - TBA (venue & on sale to be announced)
February 12 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
February 13 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
February 15 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
February 18 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
February 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
February 22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater NEW DATE
February 23 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
February 25 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
February 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Performance Venue @ Hollywood Park
February 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Venetian Theatre
May 11 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
May 13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
May 14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
May 16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
May 17 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
May 19 - Leipzig, Germany - Immobilien Arena
May 20 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Velodrom
