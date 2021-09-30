Erasure Releasing Surprise EP As They Launch Tour

Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) are celebrating the kick off of their The Neon Tour by releasing a surprise EP tomorrow, October 1st, entitled "Ne:EP".

The five-track effort is the companion piece to their latest album, The Neon, and features four new tracks sitting alongside "Secrets," which originally appeared on The Neon Remixed.

They will be offering the EP in multiple formats including CD, digitally and as a limited edition purple cassette and it comes as they launch the UK leg of their tour tomorrow night with the first of three nights at the Armadillo in Glasgow.

The duo will be launching a North American tour in early 2022. Watch the trailer for the new EP and see the tour dates below:

Erasure The Neon Tour 2021-2022

October 1 - Glasgow, Scotland - Armadillo SOLD OUT

October 2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Armadillo SOLD OUT

October 4 - Glasgow, Scotland - Armadillo NEW DATE

October 6 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall SOLD OUT

October 7 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Usher Hall SOLD OUT

October 9 - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

October 10 - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

October 12 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

October 14 - Bournemouth, England - International Centre

October 16 - Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena SOLD OUT

October 17 - London, England - The O2

October 18 - Brighton, England - Centre

January 14 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

January 15 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center

January 16 - St. Petersburg, FL - The Mahaffey Theater

January 18 - Durham, NC - DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center

January 20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

January 21 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall NEW DATE

January 25 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

January 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Byham Theater

January 28 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

January 29 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

February 1 - Asbury Park, NJ - Paramount Theatre

February 3 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

February 4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Caesars

February 5 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens Bank

February 8 - Atlanta, GA - Symphony Hall

February 11 - Houston, TX - TBA (venue & on sale to be announced)

February 12 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

February 13 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

February 15 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

February 18 - Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

February 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

February 22 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater NEW DATE

February 23 - Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

February 25 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

February 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Performance Venue @ Hollywood Park

February 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Venetian Theatre

May 11 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

May 13 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

May 14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

May 16 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

May 17 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

May 19 - Leipzig, Germany - Immobilien Arena

May 20 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Velodrom

Related Stories

News > Erasure