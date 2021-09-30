Rolling Stones Share Previously Unreleased Song Troubles A' Comin'

The Rolling Stones have shared a previously unheard track called "Troubles A' Comin" that was originally recorded by the band in Paris in 1979.
The song is just one of the rarities that will be on the "Lost & Found disc" that will included in box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of the 40th anniversary reissue of their 1981 album "Tattoo You".
The album has been remastered and expanded for the special anniversary edition that will be released in various formats on October 22nd, including the CD and vinyl box sets, which can be preordered on Amazon (paid link). Stream the lyric video for "Troubles A' Comin'" below:
