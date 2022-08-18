Young Culture Deliver Good Karma With New Single

Single art

Young Culture have released a brand new track called "Good Karma." The song is the second new single from the band this year, following the song "Tattoo".

"Good Karma" was co-written by Paul Marc Rousseau from Silverstein and Alex Magnan says that it is "a love letter to New York City. A place where everyone can go to be someone and no one, about investing who you are in a place and sometimes getting nothing in return."

The band has also announced its co-headline tour with Super American along with dates supporting State Champs in select North American markets during October and November. See the dates and check out the new song below:

Co-headline dates with Super American and special guests Arms

10/22 - Louisville, KY - Portal10/23 - Nashville, TN - The End10/25 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks10/26 - Austin, TX - Spiderhouse10/27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger10/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar10/30 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction10/31 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post11/02 - Seattle, WA - Vera11/03 - Portland, OR - Mano Oculta11/05 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive11/06 - Denver, CO - HQ11/08 - Kansas City, MO - Rino11/09 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome11/10 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

Dates supporting State Champs

11/11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues11/12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live11/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel11/15 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre11/18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall11/19 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag11/20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

