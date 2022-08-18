.

Young Culture Deliver Good Karma With New Single

Keavin Wiggins | 08-17-2022

Young Culture Single art
Single art

Young Culture have released a brand new track called "Good Karma." The song is the second new single from the band this year, following the song "Tattoo".

"Good Karma" was co-written by Paul Marc Rousseau from Silverstein and Alex Magnan says that it is "a love letter to New York City. A place where everyone can go to be someone and no one, about investing who you are in a place and sometimes getting nothing in return."

The band has also announced its co-headline tour with Super American along with dates supporting State Champs in select North American markets during October and November. See the dates and check out the new song below:

Co-headline dates with Super American and special guests Arms


10/22 - Louisville, KY - Portal
10/23 - Nashville, TN - The End
10/25 - Dallas, TX - Cheap Steaks
10/26 - Austin, TX - Spiderhouse
10/27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
10/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
10/30 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
10/31 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
11/02 - Seattle, WA - Vera
11/03 - Portland, OR - Mano Oculta
11/05 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive
11/06 - Denver, CO - HQ
11/08 - Kansas City, MO - Rino
11/09 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome
11/10 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

Dates supporting State Champs


11/11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
11/12 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
11/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
11/15 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
11/19 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
11/20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

