Xondra Crowdfunding Visual EP About Domestic Violence

Keavin Wiggins | 08-23-2022

Xondra Project promo
Project promo

Xondra has launched a crowdfunding campaign for her new visual EP, "Tedious & Brief", which covers the story of a young domestic violence victim going through the challenges of survival while reclaiming her voice.

Her goal is to raise $5000, enough to be able to fully bring this story and vision to life and if the campaign exceeds the goal, she has pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds to The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"Tedious & Brief is a story of survival. It is a scream of truth in a room of hushed voices. I wrote the songs with the visual in mind. This is my first body of work that I created a whole world for. I didn't write this story for myself, though I admit writing it helped save me in a way," says Xondra. "I wrote this story for all of the people who have been hurt by the people who were supposed to love and keep you safe. I wrote this film for all the people learning to speak up even if their voice trembles. I've had this story in mind for you from the very beginning of this process. Please help me tell it." Find out more here.

