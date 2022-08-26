David Bowie's Moonage Daydream 'Modern Love' Remix Streaming

(hennemusic) David Bowie's team are streaming audio of an exclusive mix of the rocker's 1983 hit, "Modern Love", ahead of its inclusion in the film and companion soundtrack album to the upcoming documentary, "Moonage Daydream."

Directed by Brett Morgen, the project is billed as "a new feature film, concert documentary and experiential cinematic odyssey" that follows Bowie's life and musical career, and will will feature Bowie through his own voice and feature 48 musical tracks, mixed from their original stems.

The newly-announced soundtrack album features songs spanning Bowie's career and includes previously unheard material, unique mixes created for the film and this release along with dialogue from Bowie himself.

Highlights include a previously unreleased live medley of "'The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie" recorded live at the final Ziggy Stardust concert at Hammersmith Odeon in 1973, featuring Jeff Beck on guitar' other rarities include an early version of the "Hunky Dory" favourite, "Quicksand", and a previously=unreleased live version of "Rock 'n' Roll With Me" from the legendary 1974 Soul Tour.

"Moonage Daydream" will screen in cinemas and select IMAX theaters on September 16. Listen to the "Modern Love" remix here.

