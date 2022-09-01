.

Bauhaus Cancel North American Dates Due To Peter Murphy Rehab

Keavin Wiggins | 08-31-2022

Bauhaus Band promo
Band promo

Bauhaus have announced that they have canceled their upcoming North American live performances because Peter Murphy is entering a rehabilitation facility.

The band broke the news to fans with the following statement, "It is with the utmost regret that the Bauhaus performances in North America have been canceled for the remainder of the year.

"Following a string of critically-hailed reunion shows across continents, Peter Murphy will be entering a rehabilitation facility to attend to his health and well-being.

"Please contact your point of purchase regarding ticket refunds."

Canceled dates:
Sept. 6 - History (Toronto, ON)
Sept. 8 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)
Sept. 9 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)
Sept. 10 - The Met (Philadelphia, PA)
Sept. 12 - Anthem (Washington, DC)
Sept. 13 - MGM Music Hall (Boston, MA)
Sept. 14 - College Street Music Hall (New Haven, CT)
Sept. 16 - Masonic Theater (Detroit, MI)
Sept. 17 - Riot Fest (Chicago, IL)
Sept. 18 - Palace Theatre (Minneapolis, MN)
Sept. 20 - Southside Ballroom (Dallas, TX)
Sept. 21 - 713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)
Sept. 23 - Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA)
Sept. 26 - The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO)
Sept. 29 - Greek Theatre (Los Angeles, CA)

Bauhaus Music and Merch

News > Bauhaus

