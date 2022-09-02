Austin Meade Completes Video Trilogy With 'Rose Romance'

Austin Meade has released a music video for his new single, "Rosé Romance", and announced the October 14th release of his new album "Abstract Art of an Unstable Mind".
"Rosé Romance" is the third in a trilogy of videos that tells some of the album's story. The story starts with the characters just getting out of high school. Then it's a fraught and often funny/sad journey through the formative years 'til the diverse personalities from different walks of life reconvene -for better and often worse- as adults.
"'Rosé Romance' is the third piece of the video trilogy that shows the growth of the characters from 'Varsity Type' to 'Red Roof Estates,' finally arriving at 'Rosé Romance.' At this point, we have seen the characters go from late teens into early adulthood, illustrating character growth as life becomes more complicated.
"My musical development has continued to expand with the storylines. This is the accumulation of a year-and-a-half of writing about re-occurring characters as they age. I wanted to describe their mood, the space they occupy, and even the thoughts inside their heads. I felt like the director of a movie in audio format and wanted to push the limits of their deep personal thoughts. This is the Abstract Art of my Unstable Mind." Watch the video below:
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event- Pierce The Veil Return- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo- more
AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg- Nickelback- Corey Taylor- more
Reward Offered For Lost Nickelback- Arctic Monkeys Premiere 'There'd Better Be A Mirrorball' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Metallica Tell Fans To Save The Date- Motley Crue and Asking Alexandra Stars Fuel Hyro The Hero's Single- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tour- more
Why Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving The U.S.- Megadeth Hit New Milestones- Kenny Chesney Wraps Up Here And Now Tour- more
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
Road Trip: Temple of Poseidon, Greece
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event
Pierce The Veil Return With 'Pass The Nirvana'
Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo
Deep Purple Share Unreleased Demon's Eye Live Video
The Pretty Reckless Jam With Soundgarden's Kim Thayil
Motley Crue Remaster 'Smokin' In The Boys Room' Video
Gorillaz Share New Single and Announce Album
Young the Giant Release 'My Way' Video