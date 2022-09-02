Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo

Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares took to social media to compare his band's "Digimortal" logo to the one that is being used by this year's Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Al.

Cazares posted a photo of both logos (which both have two Fs facing away from one another, but differing design elements apart from the letters) and he asked "It was brought to my attention that these logos are to [sic] similar. Do u all think that @FurnaceFest logo is to similar to @FearFactory Digimortal logo ? Do u all think this is enough for a cease and desist letter?"

Mike Ziemer of Furnace Fest tweeted a response, "There's no confusion and the logo that Fear Factory uses currently isn't even remotely close. Also we are 3 weeks away and we change the logo every year so would be a super pointless thing to do. I promise there's no confusion between a well known legacy act and the fest."

