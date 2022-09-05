Fear Factory Share Video For Disobey - Disruptor Remix by Zardonic

(Nuclear Blast) Fear Factory have shared a video for "Disobey - Disruptor Remix by Zardonic", which comes from their forthcoming remix album, "Recoded," that will arrive on October 28th.
Dino Cazares had this to say about the album, "It's really cool that after 25 years we are able to release another full-length remix album. 'Adapt Or Die'."
The remixes stand as a mesmerizing counterpart to the band's tenth album. Produced by co-founder, songwriter, and guitarist Dino Cazares and mixed/mastered by Damien Rainaud (Dragonforce, Once Human), Recoded boasts new interpretations of Aggression Continuum songs. Recoded features long-time collaborator Rhys Fulber, Zardonic, Tyrant Of Death, Rob GEE, BLUSH_RESPONSE, and Dualized. The album is the fourth Fear Factory album with artwork by Anthony Clarkson.
Tracklisting:
01, Adapt Or Die - Intro narrative by Jake Stern sound FX by Zardonic
02. Hatred Will Prevail - "Monolith" Remix by Rhys Fulber
03. Disobey - "Disruptor" Remix by Zardonic
04. I Am The Nightrider - "Fuel Injected Suicide Machine" Remix by Dualized/Zardonic
05. Path To Salvation - "Purity" Remix by Rhys Fulber
06. Worthless - "End Of Line" Remix by Zardonic
07. Empires Fall - "Collapse" Remix by Tyrant Of Death
08, System Assassin - "Aggression Continuum" Remix by Rhys Fulber
09. Hypocrisy Of Faith - "Manufactured Hope" Remix by Rob Gee
10, This Is My Life - "Cognitive Dissonance" Remix by Zardonic
11. Recoded - "Recode" Remix by Blush Response
Bonus Tracks (Included on vinyl formats)
12. Turbo Factory - "End Of Line" Remix by Turboslash
13. Break Off - "Disruptor" Remiz by Rhys Fulber
