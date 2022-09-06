Jon Pardi Premieres 'Mr. Saturday Night' Video

Album cover art

Jon Pardi has shared a music video for the title track to his fourth studio album, "Mr. Saturday Night", and is celebrating the album release with a special TV appearance

Pardi will bring "Last Night Lonely" to CBS Mornings on Wednesday, Sept. 7th in the 8 a.m. hour. He will join the show's anchors for a live chat about Mr. Saturday Night, as well as a performance on their special one-year anniversary show.

Pardi recently kicked off his album release with an appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (8/9). Watch the "Mr. Saturday Night" video below:

