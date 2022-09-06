.

Obscura Deliver 'The Neuromancer' Video

09-05-2022

Obscura have released a music video for their song "The Neuromancer", which is their news single from their sixth studio album, "A Valediction."

The video was filmed by Mirko Witzki (Arch Enemy, Powerwolf, Kreator) at the famous Kupfersaal in Cologne, Germany in August 2022. The theatre was built in 1820 and has been protected for decades after being declared a historic monument.

Frontman Steffen Kummerer shared, "We produced a brand new music video with Mirko Witzki for one of the most challenging and demanding songs off our album A Valediction.

The Neuromancer features high speed riffing, sharp solos and a spot on performance by the entire band. Catch us performing this monster on our upcoming 'A Valediction Europe' Tour with guests Persefone and Disillusion. Make sure to pick up your tickets!".

