Obscura Deliver 'The Neuromancer' Video

Obscura have released a music video for their song "The Neuromancer", which is their news single from their sixth studio album, "A Valediction."
The video was filmed by Mirko Witzki (Arch Enemy, Powerwolf, Kreator) at the famous Kupfersaal in Cologne, Germany in August 2022. The theatre was built in 1820 and has been protected for decades after being declared a historic monument.
Frontman Steffen Kummerer shared, "We produced a brand new music video with Mirko Witzki for one of the most challenging and demanding songs off our album A Valediction.
The Neuromancer features high speed riffing, sharp solos and a spot on performance by the entire band. Catch us performing this monster on our upcoming 'A Valediction Europe' Tour with guests Persefone and Disillusion. Make sure to pick up your tickets!".
Obscura Entering The Studio To Record New Album
Obscura Release 'Diluvium' Video and Announce New Album
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event- Pierce The Veil Return- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo- more
AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg- Nickelback- Corey Taylor- more
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
AC/DC's Brian Johnson's Autobiography Coming Next Month
The Beach Boys' Al Jardine Celebrates 80th Birthday With Special Reissue
Tenille Townes Gets Nostalgic With 'The Last Time'
Hidden In Plain View Return With 'Tantrums'
The L.A. Maybe Unplug For 'The Long Road'
Boston Manor Get Personal With 'Inertia'
Obscura Deliver 'The Neuromancer' Video
Singled Out: John McCutcheon's Second Hand