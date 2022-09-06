The L.A. Maybe Unplug For 'The Long Road'

Cover art

The L.A. Maybe have released a lyric video for their acoustic version of "The Long Road." The song comes from the recently released Deluxe Edition of their debut album, "Dirty Damn Tricks".

Dallas Dwight had this to say, "'The Long Road' was written for anyone who feels like they aren't where they want to be in life. For those feeling lost or out of place.

For the dreamers who long to fly away from the mundane. Each verse signifies a vignette of a different type of struggle. We've more than likely all been one (or all) of the 4 characters at some point in our lives.

"More than anything, 'The Long Road' symbolizes hope and the will to never give up on what you want out of life." -

Related Stories

The L.A. Maybe Deliver 'Sucker Punch' Video

Singled Out: The L.A. Maybe's Mr. Danger

The L.A. Maybe Music and Merch

News > The L.A. Maybe