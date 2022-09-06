.

The L.A. Maybe Unplug For 'The Long Road'

Keavin Wiggins | 09-05-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The L.A. Maybe Cover art
Cover art

The L.A. Maybe have released a lyric video for their acoustic version of "The Long Road." The song comes from the recently released Deluxe Edition of their debut album, "Dirty Damn Tricks".

Dallas Dwight had this to say, "'The Long Road' was written for anyone who feels like they aren't where they want to be in life. For those feeling lost or out of place.

For the dreamers who long to fly away from the mundane. Each verse signifies a vignette of a different type of struggle. We've more than likely all been one (or all) of the 4 characters at some point in our lives.

"More than anything, 'The Long Road' symbolizes hope and the will to never give up on what you want out of life." -

Related Stories


The L.A. Maybe Unplug For 'The Long Road'

The L.A. Maybe Deliver 'Sucker Punch' Video

Singled Out: The L.A. Maybe's Mr. Danger

The L.A. Maybe Music and Merch

News > The L.A. Maybe

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more

Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more

Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event- Pierce The Veil Return- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo- more

AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg- Nickelback- Corey Taylor- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago

Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales

Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field

Latest News

AC/DC's Brian Johnson's Autobiography Coming Next Month

The Beach Boys' Al Jardine Celebrates 80th Birthday With Special Reissue

Tenille Townes Gets Nostalgic With 'The Last Time'

Hidden In Plain View Return With 'Tantrums'

The L.A. Maybe Unplug For 'The Long Road'

Boston Manor Get Personal With 'Inertia'

Obscura Deliver 'The Neuromancer' Video

Singled Out: John McCutcheon's Second Hand