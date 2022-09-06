The Summer Set Recruit Travie McCoy For FTS

The Summer Set has released a brand new single called "FTS", that features a guest appearance from Travie McCoy and comes from their forthcoming album, "Blossom".
Vocalist Brian Logan Dales shared about the song, "We wrote the first version of this song almost 8 years ago, so it's crazy to us that it's finally gonna see the light of day.
"It's our own little gospel about how important it is to mind your own business, love who you love, and do whatever it is that makes you happy. Life is short. Do what you love and drown out the rest."
He says on working with Travie McCoy, "We threw a Hail Mary and asked Travie McCoy to feature on this song at the very last minute and hearing him yell 'It's Travie!' on a Summer Set song in 2022 is so surreal.
"In all seriousness though, Travie gave this song some real heart, and reminded us that the silver lining of 2020 was that everyone had a chance to slow down, work on themselves, and carve out some space to grow. We're honored he's a part of it."
