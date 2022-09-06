Watch Foo Fighters Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son

MTV have shared pro-shot video of the Foo Fighters performing "My Hero" with Taylor Hawkins' son Shane at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley as a fundraiser for Music Cares.
Share took the stage with the band at the all-star concert this past Saturday (September 3rd) and performed the 1997 hit. The event included performances from members of AC/DC, Rush, Metallica, The Pretenders, Paul McCartney and more.
The concert was broadcast via Paramount+ and other Viacom outlets and MTV shared the video on Sunday (August 4th) to raise funds for MusicCares x Taylor Hawkins and at press time had brought in $58,459 for the musician focused charity and the video had been viewed 1,953,099 times.
Grohl started the evening by telling the crowd, "Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we've gathered here to celebrate the life, the music, and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother Taylor Hawkins.
"For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile or laugh or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I'm sure you've all felt the same thing." Watch the video below:
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins
AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett, Cam Added To BeachLife Ranch Festival
Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam Lead 90s Labor Day Weekend TV Coverage
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more
Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event- Pierce The Veil Return- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo- more
AC/DC Frontman Honored To Play Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Anthrax Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Leg- Nickelback- Corey Taylor- more
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Caught In The Act: Red Hot Chili Peppers Rock Soldier Field
AC/DC's Brian Johnson's Autobiography Coming Next Month
The Beach Boys' Al Jardine Celebrates 80th Birthday With Special Reissue
Tenille Townes Gets Nostalgic With 'The Last Time'
Hidden In Plain View Return With 'Tantrums'
The L.A. Maybe Unplug For 'The Long Road'
Boston Manor Get Personal With 'Inertia'
Obscura Deliver 'The Neuromancer' Video
Singled Out: John McCutcheon's Second Hand