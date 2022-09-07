Bush Premiere 'More Than Machines' Video

(DawBell) Bush have premiered a music video for their new single, "More Than Machines", which comes from their forthcoming album, "The Art Of Survival" (out October 7th)
On the track, singer and guitarist Gavin Rossdale assures, "Girls you in control, not the government." Between finger-snaps and guttural distortion, a soaring hook takes hold, "We are more than machines."
Regarding "More Than Machines," Rossdale states, "This is an action-packed song with three really big topics. Off the bat, I don't understand how anyone has the audacity to get involved or assume responsibility for women's bodies. I wanted to reference that, because it's important to discuss. As much as the song is about the destruction of women's rights, it's about the destruction of the planet and the move for A.I. and a world of robots to replace us. It's a topic we've heard since the fifties. I'm not here to teach anything though; my job is medieval like a town crier. I come into town with my elixirs and sing about it, so it hopefully goes out into the universe." Watch the video below:
Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin And Bush Summer Tour
Stone Temple Pilots and Bush Cancel Tour Due To Covid
Stone Temple Pilots And Bush Team Up For Fall US Tour
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
