Deep Purple Share Unreleased Rapture Of The Deep Performance

(hennemusic) Deep Purple are sharing video of a previously-unreleased 2005 performance of their track, "Rapture Of The Deep." "From the Vault: This restored video was filmed on September 3, 2005 at Polo Express, Düsseldorf, Germany," says the band.

"It was recorded for the TV promotion of the studio album 'Rapture Of The Deep', The title track was played live nearly every night during this tour and it became a solid presence in the band´s repertoire for many years to come (right up to today).

"This live version hasn't been released on any Deep Purple CD or Video. We hope you enjoy it!" The clip of the title track to their 18th studio album follows "Demon's Eye" from the same German performance as the latest unreleased footage from the group's archives.

Deep Purple will resume their 2022 tour on September 23 with an appearance at Spain's Stone Music Festival, with dates scheduled into late November.

Watch the previously-unreleased live video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

