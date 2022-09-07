Evergrey Get Animated For 'Save Us' Video

(Napalm Records) Evergrey have released an animated music video for their new song, "Save Us", which is the new single from their new album, "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)".

Tom S. Englund says of the new single, "'Save Us" is about us. It's about you and I. It's about how I see our minds becoming hostages in a world where painting optimal portraits of ourselves is more important than being who we really are. It's about my observation of watching people around me who are feeling that they're not good enough for the world, or for themselves. I'm afraid we're lost, and I think we need to help each other to find our way back to what is important, to rediscover a true sense of self. As we, as artists, also contribute to content and social media as a livelihood, it's about the paradox of being caught in a world which is hard to free yourself from. I can only wish that our music brings some balance to that equation."

In celebration of their latest album, Evergrey will embark on an extensive tour throughout Europe this month, sharing their technical riffs, dramatic synths and vocal intensity live on the stages of the biggest European metropolises. The tour kicks off on September 16 in Eindhoven, NL, and comes to an end in Paris, FR, on October 23. Tickets are available HERE.

Evergrey add: "We are FINALLY going on tour again! Finally coming to see all of our listeners and friends across Europe and the UK! Thanks so much for sticking by us through these last couple of years! You have proven that you are as eager to see us as we are to see you as the ticket sales are great! So for those of you who didn't get your tickets yet, it's time! Don't be left standing on the outside! See you very soon! Tom, Jonas, Rik, Henrik & Johan!"



EVERGREY - European Tour 2022

16.09.22 NL - Eindhoven / Dynamo

17.09.22 GB - London / 229 venue

18.09.22 GB - Nottingham / Rescue Rooms

19.09.22 GB - Bristol / Thekla

20.09.22 GB - Manchester / Academy 3

21.09.22 IE - Dublin / Voodoo Lounge

22.09.22 GB - Glasgow / Cathouse

23.09.22 GB - Newcastle / St Dom's Social Club

24.09.22 GB - Birmingham / The Asylum 2

25.09.22 NL - Leiden / Gebr. De Nobel

27.09.22 DE - Bremen / Tivoli

28.09.22 DE - Stuttgart / Im Wizemann Club

29.09.22 DE - Berlin / Columbia Theater

30.09.22 DE - Hamburg / Bahnhof Pauli

01.10.22 DE - Oberhausen / Resonanzwerk

02.10.22 DE - Lindau / Club Vaudeville

03.10.22 FR - Colmar / Le Grillen

04.10.22 DE - München / Backstage Halle

05.10.22 DE - Hannover / Faust

06.10.22 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos-Saal

07.10.22 BE - Vosselaar / Biebob

08.10.22 DE - Mannheim / 7er Club

09.10.22 SI - Ljubljana / Orto Bar

11.10.22 HU - Budapest / Barba Negra

12.10.22 AT - Graz / Dom im Berg

13.10.22 PL - Wroclaw / Akademia

14.10.22 AT - Wien / Viper Room

15.10.22 DE - Nürnberg / Hirsch

16.10.22 DE - Trier / Mergener Hof

17.10.22 CH - Luzern / Schüür

18.10.22 FR - Lyon / CCO Villeurbanne

19.10.22 ES - Barcelona / Boveda

20.10.22 ES - Madrid / Shoko

21.10.22 ES - Pamplona / Totem

22.10.22 FR - Toulouse / L'Usine

23.10.22 FR - Paris / Petit Bain

