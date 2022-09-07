.

Evergrey Get Animated For 'Save Us' Video

09-06-2022

Evergrey Tour poster
Tour poster

(Napalm Records) Evergrey have released an animated music video for their new song, "Save Us", which is the new single from their new album, "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)".

Tom S. Englund says of the new single, "'Save Us" is about us. It's about you and I. It's about how I see our minds becoming hostages in a world where painting optimal portraits of ourselves is more important than being who we really are. It's about my observation of watching people around me who are feeling that they're not good enough for the world, or for themselves. I'm afraid we're lost, and I think we need to help each other to find our way back to what is important, to rediscover a true sense of self. As we, as artists, also contribute to content and social media as a livelihood, it's about the paradox of being caught in a world which is hard to free yourself from. I can only wish that our music brings some balance to that equation."

In celebration of their latest album, Evergrey will embark on an extensive tour throughout Europe this month, sharing their technical riffs, dramatic synths and vocal intensity live on the stages of the biggest European metropolises. The tour kicks off on September 16 in Eindhoven, NL, and comes to an end in Paris, FR, on October 23. Tickets are available HERE.

Evergrey add: "We are FINALLY going on tour again! Finally coming to see all of our listeners and friends across Europe and the UK! Thanks so much for sticking by us through these last couple of years! You have proven that you are as eager to see us as we are to see you as the ticket sales are great! So for those of you who didn't get your tickets yet, it's time! Don't be left standing on the outside! See you very soon! Tom, Jonas, Rik, Henrik & Johan!"


EVERGREY - European Tour 2022
16.09.22 NL - Eindhoven / Dynamo
17.09.22 GB - London / 229 venue
18.09.22 GB - Nottingham / Rescue Rooms
19.09.22 GB - Bristol / Thekla
20.09.22 GB - Manchester / Academy 3
21.09.22 IE - Dublin / Voodoo Lounge
22.09.22 GB - Glasgow / Cathouse
23.09.22 GB - Newcastle / St Dom's Social Club
24.09.22 GB - Birmingham / The Asylum 2
25.09.22 NL - Leiden / Gebr. De Nobel
27.09.22 DE - Bremen / Tivoli
28.09.22 DE - Stuttgart / Im Wizemann Club
29.09.22 DE - Berlin / Columbia Theater
30.09.22 DE - Hamburg / Bahnhof Pauli
01.10.22 DE - Oberhausen / Resonanzwerk
02.10.22 DE - Lindau / Club Vaudeville
03.10.22 FR - Colmar / Le Grillen
04.10.22 DE - München / Backstage Halle
05.10.22 DE - Hannover / Faust
06.10.22 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos-Saal
07.10.22 BE - Vosselaar / Biebob
08.10.22 DE - Mannheim / 7er Club
09.10.22 SI - Ljubljana / Orto Bar
11.10.22 HU - Budapest / Barba Negra
12.10.22 AT - Graz / Dom im Berg
13.10.22 PL - Wroclaw / Akademia
14.10.22 AT - Wien / Viper Room
15.10.22 DE - Nürnberg / Hirsch
16.10.22 DE - Trier / Mergener Hof
17.10.22 CH - Luzern / Schüür
18.10.22 FR - Lyon / CCO Villeurbanne
19.10.22 ES - Barcelona / Boveda
20.10.22 ES - Madrid / Shoko
21.10.22 ES - Pamplona / Totem
22.10.22 FR - Toulouse / L'Usine
23.10.22 FR - Paris / Petit Bain

