Kitt Wakeley Recruits Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff For MVP

(Scoop Marketing) Kitt Wakeley today announced the guest stars, track list, first single, and release date for his new orchestral rock album, Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. II The Storm.

Led by songwriter/composer/arranger/producer Wakeley on keyboards, the album features a stellar lineup including guitar legend Joe Satriani, Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Nita Strauss (Demi Lovato, Alice Cooper), Orianthi (Alice Cooper, Richie Sambora, RSO), Kenny Aronoff (John Cougar, Joe Satriani), the London Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Voices choir (Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti, the Hunger Games series), the Macedonian Symphony Orchestra, and the Macedonian Choir.

The album's debut single "MVP" featuring Strauss and Aronoff will be released on Fri., Sept. 9 at all major DSPs by Studio Seven Media. Wakeley said, "I'm excited about the release of Vol. II. It gives me the opportunity to resolve the remaining creativity from my prior projects. There is a lot to build on from the previous album and I made sure there is an upward trajectory with the second album in this series. Releasing 'MVP' as the first single sets the tone for the continuation of epic orchestral rock and Nita Strauss takes no prisoners with her approach on the guitars. Her rhythm and lead tracks made a huge statement for the first single."



Strauss said, "Collaborating with other artists is always great, but it's made better when that artist really embraces your style and what you bring to the table. Kitt's music is thematic and emotional, and I had a great time adding a layer of hurricane to these songs!"



Aronoff said, "Kitt your compositions are amazing. I have a heavy orchestral background (Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copeland, Boston Symphony Orchestra, and four years at Jacobs School of Music in Bloomington, Indiana), so I appreciate and love the fusion of classical music with Rock n Roll music. Your compositions, your sounds and your production are fantastic."



Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. II The Storm, to be released Jan. 6, 2023, was recorded at London's Abbey Road Studios, FAME Studios in Macedonia, and L.A.'s EastWest Studios. The album was co-produced, engineered, and mixed by three-time Grammy Award-winner Tre Nagella (Lady Gaga, Blake Shelton, Snoop Dogg) at Luminous Sound Studios in Dallas. Additional musicians featured on the album include guitarists Jay Gleason and João Miguel, drummer Brent Berry, bassist Ryan Miller, pianist Starr Parodi, and vocalist Marcelo Vieria.



Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. II The Storm Track List:

"Sacred" featuring Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff ~

"You Gave Me Wings" featuring Joe Satriani ^

"Amadeus" featuring Joe Satriani ^

"Paganini's Storm" featuring Nuno Bettencourt ~

"Requiem of the Fallen" featuring Nuno Bettencourt ^

"No Apologies" featuring Nuno Bettencourt ^

"MVP" featuring Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff *

"Closure" featuring Nita Strauss and Kenny Aronoff *

"Stairway to Heaven" featuring Orianthi ~

"Hotel California" ~

"We Will Rock You" ~

~ with the London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices

^ with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and London Voices

* with the Macedonian Orchestra and Macedonian Choir

