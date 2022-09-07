Old Crow Medicine Show Add Second New Year's Eve Show

(Missing Piece) By popular demand, Grammy Award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show has added a second New Year's Eve show slated for December 30 at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium.
This will precede their previously announced December 31 show at the historic venue, with both billed as their 15th annual New Year's Eve tradition.
Tickets for the December 30 show are on sale this Friday, September 9 at 10am CT, with an artist pre-sale beginning tomorrow, September 7 at 10am CT followed by a venue pre-sale on Thursday, September 8 at 10am CT.
Over the weekend, Old Crow Medicine Show and special guests the Kyshona Trio stopped by CBS Saturday Morning for top-form performances of new fan favorites "Paint This Town," "Gloryland" and "Lord Willing and the Creek Don't Rise."
