Razor Return With 'A Bitter Pill'

Thrash veterans Razor are streaming their new song, "A Bitter Pill". The track comes from their forthcoming first new album in 25 years, "Cycle of Contempt", which arrives September 23rd
Founder Dave Carlo says, "I tried to write songs that everybody could listen to and say, "Yeah, I know a guy who's done that to me or done this, or I know that situation. I can relate to that.
"And I didn't want to make everything specifically about me because when you do that, you exclude people. I wanted to include everyone that's ever felt pissed off about anything."
