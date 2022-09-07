.

Secret Shame Announce Sophomore Album Autonomy

09-06-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Secret Shame Album art
Album art

Asheville-based post-punk/deathrock Secret Shame have released a new track called "Luxury Bitch", to celebrate the announcement of their sophomore album, "Autonomy" which is hitting stores on October 28th,

We were sent these details: Recorded at Asheville's new studio Drop of Sun (Wednesday, MJ Lenderman, Animal Collective) with engineer/producer Alex Farrar, Secret Shame reaches a new level of maturity on Autonomy, both musically and lyrically.

Refusing to limit their sound to a single genre in lieu of pulling from a wide range of influences including post-punk, deathrock, shoegaze and dream-pop, on Autonomy, infectious guitar melodies and interlocking basslines lead a narrative shaped by dynamic drums.

There is a sonic tension between rage and melancholy - the beautiful and the bleak - that finds resolution in the way the music reflects the mood of the lyrics. Lena's previously-obscure lyrics now directly confront the realities of addiction, body dysmorphia, abuse, and mental illness. Stream the new single below:

Related Stories


Secret Shame Announce Sophomore Album Autonomy

Secret Shame Music and Merch

News > Secret Shame

advertisement
Day In Rock

Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more

Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more

Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rare In-Store Event- Pierce The Veil Return- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Questions Furnace Fest Logo- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago

Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales

Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Latest News

Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger

Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour

Black Veil Brides Deliver 'Saviour II' Video

Bush Premiere 'More Than Machines' Video

Deep Purple Share Unreleased Rapture Of The Deep Performance

Pixies Share New Song 'Dregs Of The Wine'

Def Leppard Share Stadium Tour Update

Carl Palmer Plots The Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour