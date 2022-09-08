Black Star Riders Deliver 'Pay Dirt'

Cover art

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders are streaming "Pay Dirt", the new single from their forthcoming album, "Wrong Side Of Paradise." The song follows "Better Than Saturday Night" as the second preview to the UK band's fifth studio record, which was recorded in the autumn of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge, CA and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, OR with producer and longtime BSR associate, Jay Ruston.

"We are overjoyed to be able to give you another track from our upcoming album," says Ricky Warwick. "Christian Martucci and the late Todd Youth wrote the music for this. And when I heard it, it stank with defiance and attitude. It didn't need changing, just some words to echo the power of the chords. It's an ode to Rock'n'Roll... but also a dig at those that don't learn their art and don't play from the heart!! Rock'n'Roll is my lover, friend, enemy, ally, religion and saviour. Rock'n'Roll is my life.🤘 We hope you love it."

Due January 20, 2023, "Wrong Side Of Paradise" features the lineup of Warwick, Martucci, bassist Robert Crane Martucci and drummer Zak St. John, and marks the group's first studio set since the 2021 departure of guitarist Scott Gorham, who led the band through a transition from Thin Lizzy to Black Star Riders in 2012.

Stream the new single here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

