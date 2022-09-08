KMFDM Delivering New Album 'Hyena' This Week

(Adrenaline) KMFDM unleash Hyena, yhe group's 22nd studio album arrives this Friday, September 09, 2022, with a full U.S. tour to follow beginning Tuesday, September 27.
One of the first acts to introduce a worldwide audience to industrial music, KMFDM took then-fledgling acts like Rammstein and Korn out as opening acts as they spread their own distinctive "Ultra-Heavy Beat." Songs like "Megalomaniac," "WWIII," "Professional Killer," "A Drug Against War," and "Juke-Joint Jezebel" are stone-cold classics, anthems for nonconformists, rabble-rousers, and outsiders of all stripes.
The new album's 11 songs are the group's most adventurous yet, marked by fearless creativity and genre-busting ambition, with an aggressive tone speaking truth to power. The unapologetic vocal attack of founder Sascha "Kapt'n K" Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli; the sharp guitars of Andee Blacksugar, and the percussive bombast of Andy Selway supercharge Hyena with aggressive might. HYËNA guest features include Jules Hodgson, Andrew "Ocelot" Lindsley, Bruce Breckenfeld, Sissy Misfit, and Kumar Bent.
Hyena arrives on digital and CD this week, with limited edition vinyl to follow in February 2023.
ue Sep 27 Ft. Lauderdale FL Revolution Live
Wed Sep 28 Tampa FL The Orpheum
Thu Sep 29 Orlando FL Hard Rock Live
Fri Sep 30 Pensacola FL Vinyl Music Hall
Sat Oct 1 New Orleans LA Tipitina's
Sun Oct 2 Austin TX Mohawk
Mon Oct 3 San Antonio TX Paper Tiger
Tue Oct 4 Dallas TX Gas Monkey Bar'N'Grill
Thu Oct 6 Minneapolis MN Cabooze
Fri Oct 7 Milwaukee WI The Rave II
Sat Oct 8 Chicago IL Metro
Sun Oct 9 Pontiac MI The Crofoot Ballroom
Mon Oct 10 Cleveland OH Agora Theatre
Tue Oct 11 Buffalo NY Town Ballroom
Wed Oct 12 Boston MA Paradise Rock Club
Thu Oct 13 Huntington NY The Paramount
Fri Oct 14 Philadelphia PA Brooklyn Bowl
Sat Oct 15 New York City NY Irving Plaza
Sun Oct 16 Falls Church, VA (D.C) The State Theatre
Mon Oct 17 Carrboro NC Cat's Cradle
Tue Oct 18 Charlotte NC Neighborhood Theatre
Wed Oct 19 Atlanta GA Heaven at The Masquerade
Ministry Launching The Industrial Strength Tour With KMFDM
KMFDM Announce Limited Edition Reissue
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online
Nickelback Share 'San Quentin' To Announce 'Get Rollin' Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Van Halen Classics At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
We Came As Romans Remember Kyle With 'Golden'
Puscifer Recruit Trent Reznor and More For 'Existential Reckoning: Rewired'
The Cult Share New Song 'A Cut Inside'
Black Star Riders Deliver 'Pay Dirt'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)'