KMFDM Delivering New Album 'Hyena' This Week

Tour poster

(Adrenaline) KMFDM unleash Hyena, yhe group's 22nd studio album arrives this Friday, September 09, 2022, with a full U.S. tour to follow beginning Tuesday, September 27.



One of the first acts to introduce a worldwide audience to industrial music, KMFDM took then-fledgling acts like Rammstein and Korn out as opening acts as they spread their own distinctive "Ultra-Heavy Beat." Songs like "Megalomaniac," "WWIII," "Professional Killer," "A Drug Against War," and "Juke-Joint Jezebel" are stone-cold classics, anthems for nonconformists, rabble-rousers, and outsiders of all stripes.



The new album's 11 songs are the group's most adventurous yet, marked by fearless creativity and genre-busting ambition, with an aggressive tone speaking truth to power. The unapologetic vocal attack of founder Sascha "Kapt'n K" Konietzko and Lucia Cifarelli; the sharp guitars of Andee Blacksugar, and the percussive bombast of Andy Selway supercharge Hyena with aggressive might. HYËNA guest features include Jules Hodgson, Andrew "Ocelot" Lindsley, Bruce Breckenfeld, Sissy Misfit, and Kumar Bent.



Hyena arrives on digital and CD this week, with limited edition vinyl to follow in February 2023.

ue Sep 27 Ft. Lauderdale FL Revolution Live

Wed Sep 28 Tampa FL The Orpheum

Thu Sep 29 Orlando FL Hard Rock Live

Fri Sep 30 Pensacola FL Vinyl Music Hall

Sat Oct 1 New Orleans LA Tipitina's

Sun Oct 2 Austin TX Mohawk

Mon Oct 3 San Antonio TX Paper Tiger

Tue Oct 4 Dallas TX Gas Monkey Bar'N'Grill

Thu Oct 6 Minneapolis MN Cabooze

Fri Oct 7 Milwaukee WI The Rave II

Sat Oct 8 Chicago IL Metro

Sun Oct 9 Pontiac MI The Crofoot Ballroom

Mon Oct 10 Cleveland OH Agora Theatre

Tue Oct 11 Buffalo NY Town Ballroom

Wed Oct 12 Boston MA Paradise Rock Club

Thu Oct 13 Huntington NY The Paramount

Fri Oct 14 Philadelphia PA Brooklyn Bowl

Sat Oct 15 New York City NY Irving Plaza

Sun Oct 16 Falls Church, VA (D.C) The State Theatre

Mon Oct 17 Carrboro NC Cat's Cradle

Tue Oct 18 Charlotte NC Neighborhood Theatre

Wed Oct 19 Atlanta GA Heaven at The Masquerade

