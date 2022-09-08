Nickelback Share 'San Quentin' To Announce 'Get Rollin' Album

Nickelback have released their brand new single, "San Quentin", to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their first new album in five years, entitled "Get Rollin", on November 18th.

The band had this to say about the 10-track album, "We've spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can't wait for everyone to hear the new music.

"We've missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life on stage, so let's Get Rollin'!" The album will be released in both a standard and deluxe editions on CD and digitally. The deluxe edition will acoustic versions of "High Time", "Just One More", "Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?" and "Horizon".

01. San Quentin

02. Skinny Little Missy

03. Those Days

04. High Time

05. Vegas Bomb

06. Tidal Wave

07. Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?

08. Steel Still Rusts

09. Horizon

10. Standing In The Dark

11. Just One More

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks:

12. High Time (Acoustic)

13. Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing? (Acoustic)

14. Just One More (Acoustic)

15. Horizon (Acoustic)

