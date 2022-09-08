Puscifer Recruit Trent Reznor and More For 'Existential Reckoning: Rewired'

Cover art

(Speakeasy) Puscifer, who have released a companion remix collection for each of their studio albums, have assembled the band's most personal collection of remixers to date for Existential Reckoning: Rewired (December 9).

The 12-song album offers a track-for-track re-imaging of the songs from the 2020 album, Existential Reckoning. Puscifer band members Mitchell and Carina Round, along with current touring musicians Greg Edwards (Failure) and Gunnar Olsen reinterpret tracks from the prophetic, electro-laced record.

The Academy Award-winning team of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross tackle "Apocalyptical" (Reznor has a co-writing credit with Maynard James Keenan and Mitchell on Puscifer's 2009 song, "Potions"), Phantogram revamp "Postulous," Queens of The Stone Age (and sometimes A Perfect Circle/Failure) guitar player Troy Van Leeuwen partners with his Gone is Gone bandmate, Tony Hajjar for "Grey Area," while Tool's Justin Chancellor and The Crystal Method's Scott Kirkland join forces for "UPGrade." Additional contributors include Juliette Commagere, who first appeared on Puscifer's 2011 album Conditions of My Parole, Existential Reckoning studio drummer Sarah Jones, keyboard player Alessandro Cortini (Nine Inch Nails), and BBC 1's Daniel P. Carter.

"Existential Reckoning: Rewired is a dataset of revoiced and reassembled orchestrations by friends and members of the larger Pusciforce family," says Mat Mitchell.

"Sometimes it's just fun to break stuff," offers Maynard James Keenan. "Then you latch on to one familiar piece and build something entirely new."



Existential Reckoning: Rewired Tracklist:

1. Bread and Circus (Re-imagined by Mat Mitchell)

2. Apocalyptical (Re-imagined by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)

3. The Underwhelming (Re-imagined by Juliette Commagere)

4. Grey Area (Re-imagined by Troy Van Leeuwen & Tony Hajjar)

5. Theorem (Re-imagined by Sarah Jones & Jordan Fish)

6. UPGrade (Re-imagined by Justin Chancellor & Scott Kirkland)

7. Bullet Train To Iowa (Re-imagined by Alessandro Cortini)

8. Personal Prometheus (Re-imagined by Greg Edwards)

9. A Singularity (Re-imagined by Carina Round)

10. Postulous (Re-imagined by Phantogram)

11. Fake Affront (Re-imagined by Gunnar Olsen)

12. Bedlamite (Re-imagined by Daniel P. Carter)

