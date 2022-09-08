The Cult Share New Song 'A Cut Inside'

(hennemusic) The Cult are premiering the track, "A Cut Inside", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Under The Midnight Sun," which will arrive early next month.
The tune follows the lead single, "Give Me Mercy", as the second song issued in advance of the October 7 release of the band's 11th studio set, which they recorded with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood) at Rockfield Studios in Wales.
The follow-up to 2016's "Hidden City" will mark the band's first project with Black Hill Records, a newly-launched rock-focused label affiliated with independent publisher Round Hill Music.
The Cult will begin the next leg of their We Own The Night North American Tour in Vancouver, BC on September 15. Stream the new song here.
The Cult To Rock Greek Theatre As Under The Midnight Sun Arrives
The Cult Expand We Own The Night North American Tour
The Cult Share 'Give Me' Mercy Video
The Cult Announce North American Summer Tour
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online
Nickelback Share 'San Quentin' To Announce 'Get Rollin' Album
Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Van Halen Classics At Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
We Came As Romans Remember Kyle With 'Golden'
Puscifer Recruit Trent Reznor and More For 'Existential Reckoning: Rewired'
The Cult Share New Song 'A Cut Inside'
Black Star Riders Deliver 'Pay Dirt'
Joanne Shaw Taylor Shares 'Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)'