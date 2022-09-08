.

The Cult Share New Song 'A Cut Inside'

Bruce Henne | 09-07-2022

(hennemusic) The Cult are premiering the track, "A Cut Inside", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Under The Midnight Sun," which will arrive early next month.

The tune follows the lead single, "Give Me Mercy", as the second song issued in advance of the October 7 release of the band's 11th studio set, which they recorded with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood) at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

The follow-up to 2016's "Hidden City" will mark the band's first project with Black Hill Records, a newly-launched rock-focused label affiliated with independent publisher Round Hill Music.

The Cult will begin the next leg of their We Own The Night North American Tour in Vancouver, BC on September 15. Stream the new song here.

