Maximo Park Reveal Visualizer for New Song Merging Into You

09-08-2022

(Prescription Music) Maximo Park have shared a visualizer for their brand-new single, "Merging Into You", which comes ahead of the commencement of their very special Sïngular Tour later this month.

"Merging Into You" is the second part of a double A-side single release with "Great Art" - which itself was a scathing attack on the right-wing rule that has decimated communities, and generational and international relations - and features a guest vocal appearance from Du Blonde.

Singer Paul Smith comments on the song: "Merging Into You's organ sound reminds me of some of our early songs, which ended up on the flipside of our first singles. The song is a romantic look at the first, tentative moments of a relationship, enhanced by Du Blonde's brilliant voice. We're all fans of Beth's music and she added a different texture to our sound, along with Faye MacCalman's swooning sax that carries the song to its close." Watch the visualizer below:

