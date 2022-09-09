Stewart Copeland Talks About The Taylor Hawkins Concert

(Vintage Rock Pod) Stewart Copeland, who was part of The Police, one of the biggest selling bands of the late 70's/early 80's, spoke to Vintage Rock Pod about the whole week leading up to the concert at Wembley Stadium, London, in tribute to Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins.
In this short 3 minute video, Stewart praises Dave Grohl and talks about the camaraderie at the London hotel where he befriended Sir Paul McCartney, Roger Taylor and Metallica's Lars Ulrich.
He also talks about Taylor's son Shane and the emotional pinnacle of the week. Check out the video below:
Watch Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son
