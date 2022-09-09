.

The Police 'Ghost In The Machine' Limited Edition Picture Disc Coming

09-08-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Police Photo of the picture disc and packaging
Photo of the picture disc and packaging

(FunHouse Ent) Ghost In The Machine, The Police's fourth album which was first released in 1981, is to be reissued as a stunning limited edition picture disc, featuring the alternate, 'original' track-listing and sequencing.

To be released on November 4 and now available on pre-order, this special reissue features three additional tracks not included on the original album - "I Burn For You" - the single mix of the track from the "Brimstone and Treacle" album - "Once Upon A Daydream" and "Shambelle."

To add to the unique nature of this release, and reflecting the personality of the band, four songs ("Spirits In The Material World," "Rehumanize Yourself," "One World (Not Three)" and "Hungry For You") feature Stewart Copeland counting in the tracks - distinctive audio from the recording studio that was not included on the 1981 release.

The discs' side A design features the logo image from the front sleeve and side B features the inner sleeve image. Recorded at AIR Studios, Montserrat and Le Studio, Quebec, Ghost In The Machine was No. 1 on the U.K. album chart, No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and a multi-platinum best seller all over the world in which the bands' jazz influences became more pronounced but still retained the sophisticated pop appeal for which the band had become known.

The original release featured three hit singles - "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," "Invisible Sun" and "Spirits in the Material World." Other highlights also include the rollicking "Demolition Man" (later covered by Grace Jones), the frantic "Rehumanize Yourself," and the ballads "Secret Journey" and "Darkness."

Tracklisting

Side A:
Invisible Sun
Demolition Man
Secret Journey
Darkness
Spirits In The Material World
Too Much Information
Omegaman

Side B:
One World (Not Three)
Rehumanize Yourself
I Burn For You
Hungry For You (j'aurais toujours faim de toi)
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Once Upon A Daydream
Shambelle

Related Stories


The Police 'Ghost In The Machine' Limited Edition Picture Disc Coming

The Police Restore and Expand Around The World

Eddie Vedder Jams The Police Classic With Stewart Copeland

The Police Announce 30th Anniversary Half Speed Cut Double Vinyl

The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video For Classic Hit

The Police Music and Merch

News > The Police

advertisement
Day In Rock

Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more

Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more

Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more

Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more

advertisement
Reviews

Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India

The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago

Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales

Latest News

Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online

Watch Iron Maiden Headline Rock In Rio 2022

Deep Purple Release Now What?! Rarities Compilation

Muse's Matt Belamy Goes Behind The Tracks With SiriusXM

Panic! At The Disco Release 'Do It To Death' Video and Kick Off Tour

The Police 'Ghost In The Machine' Limited Edition Picture Disc Coming

L7 Announce Support For Bricks Are Heavy Anniversary Tour

When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup Expanded