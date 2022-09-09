The Police 'Ghost In The Machine' Limited Edition Picture Disc Coming

(FunHouse Ent) Ghost In The Machine, The Police's fourth album which was first released in 1981, is to be reissued as a stunning limited edition picture disc, featuring the alternate, 'original' track-listing and sequencing.
To be released on November 4 and now available on pre-order, this special reissue features three additional tracks not included on the original album - "I Burn For You" - the single mix of the track from the "Brimstone and Treacle" album - "Once Upon A Daydream" and "Shambelle."
To add to the unique nature of this release, and reflecting the personality of the band, four songs ("Spirits In The Material World," "Rehumanize Yourself," "One World (Not Three)" and "Hungry For You") feature Stewart Copeland counting in the tracks - distinctive audio from the recording studio that was not included on the 1981 release.
The discs' side A design features the logo image from the front sleeve and side B features the inner sleeve image. Recorded at AIR Studios, Montserrat and Le Studio, Quebec, Ghost In The Machine was No. 1 on the U.K. album chart, No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and a multi-platinum best seller all over the world in which the bands' jazz influences became more pronounced but still retained the sophisticated pop appeal for which the band had become known.
The original release featured three hit singles - "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," "Invisible Sun" and "Spirits in the Material World." Other highlights also include the rollicking "Demolition Man" (later covered by Grace Jones), the frantic "Rehumanize Yourself," and the ballads "Secret Journey" and "Darkness."
Side A:
Invisible Sun
Demolition Man
Secret Journey
Darkness
Spirits In The Material World
Too Much Information
Omegaman
Side B:
One World (Not Three)
Rehumanize Yourself
I Burn For You
Hungry For You (j'aurais toujours faim de toi)
Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Once Upon A Daydream
Shambelle
The Police Restore and Expand Around The World
Eddie Vedder Jams The Police Classic With Stewart Copeland
The Police Announce 30th Anniversary Half Speed Cut Double Vinyl
The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video For Classic Hit
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online
Watch Iron Maiden Headline Rock In Rio 2022
Deep Purple Release Now What?! Rarities Compilation
Muse's Matt Belamy Goes Behind The Tracks With SiriusXM
Panic! At The Disco Release 'Do It To Death' Video and Kick Off Tour
The Police 'Ghost In The Machine' Limited Edition Picture Disc Coming
L7 Announce Support For Bricks Are Heavy Anniversary Tour
When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup Expanded