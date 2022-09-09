Wednesday 13 Unleashes 'Insides Out' Video

Wednesday 13 has released a music video for his heavy new single, "Insides Out", a track from his forthcoming album, "Horrifier", which will arrive on October 7th.
He had this to say about the new song, "Our latest single 'Insides Out' is a very heavy song, so it only made sense to make a video to match the sound!
"Torture and violence is the main theme of this song, and we continue along the lines of the last music video with another horror movie theme here too."
