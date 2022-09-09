.

When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup Expanded

09-08-2022

When We Were Hungry Festival Event poster
Event poster

(SRO) The inaugural When We Were Hungry Festival is set to take place in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21 at Rockstar Bar - Concert On The Green.

Featuring headlining performances from Black Flag, Madball, Secondhand Serenade and Every Avenue, the 18+ festival will cater to fans of punk rock, emo and metal with some of the scene's most popular acts from the past immersed with new up-and-coming talent. The lineup has been finalized with the addition of Doll Skin, Marked Life and Battle of The Bands winners Forever For Now.

Following each day of the festival, there will be an official afterparty in collaboration with Come As You Are Events with guest DJ sets and performances from artists on the roster and some of the genre's favorites including members of Metro Station/Social Order, Alesana, Palisades, Modern Day Escape, The Medic Droid, Spitalfield, Rookie Of The Year, Max Green of Violent New Breed and more. See full lineup in the below posters. The afterparties will 21+ only and ticketed separately from the festival, purchase admission for either and/or both nights here.

The 2022 WHEN WE WERE HUNGRY FESTIVAL line-up (in alphabetical order) is as follows: 408, Across The White Water Tower, Alesana, All At Once, Along Came A Spider, Anarbor, Artificial Aliens, Beyond Unbroken, Black Flag, Cloud Construction, College Radio, Doll Skin, Dropout Kings, Every Avenue, Eyes Set To Kill, FDS, Fight From Within, Forever For Now, HELLOGOODBYE, Hope Dies Last, Madball, Marked Life, Makeout, Mark Rose (Spitalfield), Mest, Mighty Vices, Modern Day Escape, Obsolete Man, Original A.S.D., Osatia, Outsiders, Ovtlier. Palisades, Picturesque, Rookie Of The Year, Saving Vice, SAYWECANFLY, Scarlett O'Hara, Secondhand Serenade, Sinshrift. Social Order, Spirits, The Bunny The Bear, The Dead Rabbitts, The Dickies, The Higher, The Medic Droid, Thirst, Tickle Me Pink, Tiny Moving Parts, True North, Unwritten Law, Vampires Everywhere, Violent New Breed, Voodoo Glow Skulls, VRSTY and We Were Giants.

When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup Expanded

News > When We Were Hungry Festival

