Of Mice & Men Share Gravity (The Forgotten Remix)

Of Mice & Men have shared "Gravity (The Forgotten Remix)", which is another brand new remix of a song from their 2021 album "Echo", following the Becko remix of "OM&M".

"I love how The Forgotten was able to completely reinterpret the song, creating a lush, futuristic, and atmospheric landscape, all while staying completely connected to the emotional content at the core of the song," says Aaron Pauley.

"Remixing 'Fighting Gravity' was a delightful challenge, we wanted to give this amazing song a new personality, hoping that we could reach everyone's heart with the beautiful lyrics and new melodies" says The Forgotten.

