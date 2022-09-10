Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video

(hennemusic) Sammy Hagar has released a video for "Funky Feng Shui", a track from his forthcoming album, "Crazy Times." Due September 30, the band recorded the follow-up to 2019's "Space Between" with producer Dave Cobb at the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, TN.

"Funky Feng Shui was the first song I started writing for the Crazy Times record," says Hagar. "We recorded just the two verses I had written for the first Lockdown Sessions. When we got in the studio, David Cobb loved this song, so we finished it and it made the record.

"The video was a blast because the Director kept screaming 'Just remember there's gonna be a 50 foot woman stepping over you guys while you're performing' - ha ha! I love this song and this video is more fun than a frog in a glass of milk. And I love you all. Enjoy!"

"Funky Feng Shui" follows the album's title track and a cover of the Elvis Costello classic, "Pump It Up", as the third and latest preview to the Red Rocker's new studio record with The Circle, which features Vic Johnson on guitar, Michael Anthony on bass, and Jason Bonham on drums.

Watch the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

