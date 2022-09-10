.

Triumph Launch Vinyl Reissue Series With Allied Forces

Bruce Henne | 09-10-2022

(hennemusic) Triumph has launched a vinyl reissue series with the September 9th release of their 1981 album, "Allied Forces." "Allied Forces" is now available in multiple vinyl packages, including several limited-edition color options via the band's webstore.

Produced by the Canadian band, their fifth studio record - which featured the singles, "Magic Power", "Fight the Good Fight" and "Say Goodbye" - delivered the highest-charting US album in their history when it peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 on its way to platinum status in the region.

The vinyl reissue series will also feature editions of 1977's "Rock & Roll Machine" and 1982's "Never Surrender", with release plans for both to be revealed at a later date.

