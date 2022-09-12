.

Chelsea Grin Reveal 'The Isnis' Visualizer

09-11-2022

(Atom Splitter) Salt Lake City's Chelsea Grin has shared a visualizer for their new song "The Isnis." They teamed up with OneRPM and will release a career-altering double-LP: Suffer In Hell and Suffer In Heaven.

Suffer In Hell will be released globally on November 11, 2022, while Suffer In Heaven will arrive on March 17, 2023. "We are stoked to be releasing this one - Track 6 on Suffer in Hell," Stephen Rutishauser says.

"'The Isnis' is about an all-encompassing energy that surrounds us and drives us to explore our limitless consciousness." Stream the song below:

