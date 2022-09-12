Highly Suspect Deliver 'The Midnight Demon Club'

(Roadrunner) Highly Suspect have released their fourth full-length album, The Midnight Demon Club. The three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated band surprised fans earlier this summer with news of the album alongside the arrival of lead singles "Natural Born Killer" and "Pink Lullabye."
"Natural Born Killer" is joined by the Andrew Sandler directed music video streaming on the band's official YouTube channel while the track currently sits inside the top 10 at Active Rock radio and continues to grow at the format.
The Midnight Demon Club is also highlighted by the singles "Ice Cold," which seesaws on a glitchy groove and a danceable bounce, and "New California," which barrels forward with a punk bass line and beds of hand percussion.
Regarding the new LP, lead vocalist and guitarist Johnny Stevens a.k.a. "Terrible Johnny" shared, "Life comes at you fast. We are constantly reminded of this, and perhaps no greater occurrence will spark the imagination more than the death of a loved one. In my experience, it's during these moments of processing great loss that the mind is completely focused on 'what if's' as we try and escape what is. The Midnight Demon Club is about becoming the best version of yourself after tragedy, so it's a second chance on life with a happier mindset. The Midnight Demon Club is all about having fun and keeping it moving. Because as we all know, this life is way too short." Stream the album here.
