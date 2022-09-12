Meghan Trainor Don't I Make It Look Easy With New Single

Meghan Trainor has released a brand new track called "Don't I Make It Look Easy." The song arrives ahead of her fourth full-length album, "Takin' It Back", which is set to hit stores on October 21st.

Trainor had this to say, "When I started recording the album I was learning how to be a working mom. I very literally had my hands full with formula and toys, while also being in the studio writing and recording.

"I realized from the outside looking in I made this all look easy. Similar to how we only post the good moments on our social media, I thought, 'Isn't it silly that moms are supposed to have it all together?'

"My intention with this song is to let everyone out there know that even though they might be feeling overwhelmed, they're doing a great job." Stream the song below:

