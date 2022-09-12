Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Old Hotel Room Video

(Noble) Californian Southern rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a video for their new single, "Old Hotel Room", which comes from their forthcoming album "Wreckage Vol. 2."

"Old Hotel Room is about the loneliness of being on the road," says the Wreck's lead singer and guitarist Robert Jon Burrison. "It's about thinking about the one you left back home, and the struggle that one can have out there, in an old hotel room."

Wreckage Vol. 2 will be released on September 30th by Joe Bonamassa's record label KTBA Records and is a collection of exclusive in-studio and live concert performances recorded from 2020 - 2022.

The new album is a representation of a truly remarkable career spanning collection of tracks including brand-new song debuts, fresh versions of fan favourites "On The Run" and "Cannonball," hot-off-the-press live recordings of The Wreck's critically acclaimed, searing 2022 singles, "She's a Fighter" and "Waiting For Your Man" and an incredible rendition of The Band's "The Weight."

The new original songs on the album include "Old Hotel Room" and "Dark Roses" which recorded at the legendary Sunset Sound in Los Angeles.

Wreckage Vol. 2 captures all the energy and excitement that Robert Jon & The Wreck generate every time they perform to their growing fanbase.

TRACK LISTING

1. She's A Fighter (Live from Ancienne Belgique)

2. Waiting For Your Man (Live from Ancienne Belgique)

3. Rescue Train (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)

4. The Weight (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)

5. Old Hotel Room (Live from Sunset Sound)

6. Dark Roses (Live from Sunset Sound)

7. On The Run (Live from Sunset Sound)

8. Cannonball (Live from Shuffle Brother Studios)

9. Something To Remember Me By (Live from DJE Livestream Studio)

10. Witchcraft (Live from DJE Livestream Studio)

