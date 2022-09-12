.

Vanilla Fudge Releasing Remastered Led Zeppelin Covers Album

Keavin Wiggins | 09-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Vanilla Fudge Vanilla Zeppelin cover art
Vanilla Zeppelin cover art

Classic rock veterans Vanilla Fudge will be releasing their remastered album "Vanilla Zeppelin" digitally on September 30th via Golden Robot Records.

They have previously shared three remastered versions of their covers of the Led Zeppelin classics "Rock and Roll," "Immigrant Song" and "Ramble On".

Originally released in 2007 as "Out Through the In Door," the album features Vanilla Fudge taking on 12 Led Zeppelin classics "Fudge style", which have been fully remastered for this reissue with a new running order.

Check out the remastered version of "Immigrant Song" and the tracklisting below:

1. Rock and Roll
2. Immigrant Song
3. Ramble On
4. Dancing Days 
5. Black Mountain Way
6. Your Time is Gonna Come
7. Dazed and Confused
8. Trampled Under Foot
9. Moby Dick
10. All of My Love 
11. Babe I'm Gonna Leave You 
12. Fool in the Rain 

Related Stories


Vanilla Fudge Releasing Remastered Led Zeppelin Covers Album

Singled Out: Mark Stein (Vanilla Fudge)'s We Are One

Vanilla Fudge's Tim Bogert Dead At 76

Vanilla Fudge Share Video For Remastered Led Zeppelin Classic Cover

Vanilla Fudge Music and Merch

News > Vanilla Fudge

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more

Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more

Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more

Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more

advertisement
Reviews

Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1

Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India

The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago

Latest News

Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery

Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share 'Dying Of The Light' Video

Vanilla Fudge Releasing Remastered Led Zeppelin Covers Album

Yes In the Studio For 'Close To The Edge' 50th Anniversary

The Vintage Caravan Give Fans 'Hell' Video

Killboy Delivers 'Nails' Video

Singled Out: The Dead Daisies' Face Your Fear