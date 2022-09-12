Vanilla Fudge Releasing Remastered Led Zeppelin Covers Album

Vanilla Zeppelin cover art

Classic rock veterans Vanilla Fudge will be releasing their remastered album "Vanilla Zeppelin" digitally on September 30th via Golden Robot Records.

They have previously shared three remastered versions of their covers of the Led Zeppelin classics "Rock and Roll," "Immigrant Song" and "Ramble On".

Originally released in 2007 as "Out Through the In Door," the album features Vanilla Fudge taking on 12 Led Zeppelin classics "Fudge style", which have been fully remastered for this reissue with a new running order.

Check out the remastered version of "Immigrant Song" and the tracklisting below:

1. Rock and Roll

2. Immigrant Song

3. Ramble On

4. Dancing Days

5. Black Mountain Way

6. Your Time is Gonna Come

7. Dazed and Confused

8. Trampled Under Foot

9. Moby Dick

10. All of My Love

11. Babe I'm Gonna Leave You

12. Fool in the Rain

