BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival To Stream For Free

Fans from around the world will be able to watch the first annual BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival this weekend (September 16-18), courtesy of a free livestream by Volume.com.
They will be streaming all three stages live here from BeachLife Ranch, which takes place on the beautiful Pacific Ocean waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA.
The festival will feature performances from The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Wilco, Old Crow Medicine Show, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cam, Chris Shiflett, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, Waxahatchee, Pete Yorn, Greensky Bluegrass, John Doe Folk Trio and more.
The event will also include a very special Songs Of Waylon Jennings performance will feature Shooter Jennings performing a full set of his father's music alongside his friends Yelawolf, Chris Shiflett, Devon Allman, Lukas Nelson, White Buffalo, Mike & The Moonpies and several other very special guests celebrating Waylon Jennings, the pioneer of Outlaw Country.
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett, Cam Added To BeachLife Ranch Festival
