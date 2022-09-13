Paramore Add Dates To Intimate U.S. Tour

Tour poster

Paramore have expanded their upcoming U.S. tour of intimate venues this fall, with the announcement of the addition of two Los Angeles dates to the trek.

The new Los Angeles shows include a October 20th at The Wiltern with support from Faux Real and October 27th at The Belasco with support from Elke.



Claud will be the supporting act on their first run of shows in Bakersfield, Magna, Omaha, Oklahoma City and Chesterfield. Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast and Claud will join the band for a very special show in Bonner Springs. Ogi will be supporting for the remainder of the dates after the Los Angeles shows with Faux Real and Elke.



Paramore Show Dates

October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

October 20, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

