Paramore Add Dates To Intimate U.S. Tour

Paramore have expanded their upcoming U.S. tour of intimate venues this fall, with the announcement of the addition of two Los Angeles dates to the trek.
The new Los Angeles shows include a October 20th at The Wiltern with support from Faux Real and October 27th at The Belasco with support from Elke.
Claud will be the supporting act on their first run of shows in Bakersfield, Magna, Omaha, Oklahoma City and Chesterfield. Young the Giant, Japanese Breakfast and Claud will join the band for a very special show in Bonner Springs. Ogi will be supporting for the remainder of the dates after the Los Angeles shows with Faux Real and Elke.
Paramore Show Dates
October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater
October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir
October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha
October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
October 20, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
October 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival
