Raygun Romance Shares 'Make It Last' Video

Single art

Raygun Romance (the solo project by former Powerman 5000 Guitarist Ty Oliver) has released a music video for his brand new single, "Make It Last".

The Marie Ilene directed video features burlesque performer and pin-up star Miss Spent Youth. Oliver had the following to say about the meaning behind the track:

"'Make it Last' is inspired by a friend struggling with Drug addiction, and despite his best efforts to get the monkey off his back, succumbing to the devil on his shoulder time and time again. It's written from the perspective of someone losing grip and falling deeper down the rabbit hole." Watch the video below:

