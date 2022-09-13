Raygun Romance Shares 'Make It Last' Video

Raygun Romance (the solo project by former Powerman 5000 Guitarist Ty Oliver) has released a music video for his brand new single, "Make It Last".
The Marie Ilene directed video features burlesque performer and pin-up star Miss Spent Youth. Oliver had the following to say about the meaning behind the track:
"'Make it Last' is inspired by a friend struggling with Drug addiction, and despite his best efforts to get the monkey off his back, succumbing to the devil on his shoulder time and time again. It's written from the perspective of someone losing grip and falling deeper down the rabbit hole." Watch the video below:
Singled Out: Raygun Romance's Adore You
Raygun Romance Music and Merch
Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming Online- Megadeth Score Top 5 Debut- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming online
Megadeth Score Top 5 Debut With 'The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!'
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach Lineup
Paramore Add Dates To Intimate U.S. Tour
Green Day's Rock In Rio Performance Shared Online
Steven Adler and Slaughter Lead Thunder Valley Rally Lineup
Tedeschi Trucks Band Gearing Up For Beacon Theatre Residency Dates
All-Star The Last Waltz Tour 2022 Announced