Manic Street Preachers and The London Suede Plot North American Tour

Iconic UK bands Manic Street Preachers and The London Suede are teaming up to cross the pond for a North American coheadlining tour this November.
The trek is set to kick off on November 3rd in Vancouver, Canada at the PNE Forum and will wrap up on November 24th in Toronto, Canada at Massey Hall.
The London Suede's Brett Anderson had this to say, "I can't think of a band I'd rather share a stage with than the Manic Street Preachers. They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It's nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special."
Manic Street Preachers added, "We first toured with Suede in 1994 when we played with them all across Europe. Back then, it always felt like both our bands shared a certain kind of kinship, both aesthetically and historically. It still feels that way now, nearly three decades later.
"This joint tour feels like a fantastic opportunity for both our sets of fans to share an amazing live experience. And to do this in the USA and Canada in 2022 makes it even more special as our tours there are so rare these days. We truly can't wait."
Tour Dates and Order Of Performance:
11/3: Vancouver, Canada @ PNE Forum (The London Suede close)
11/5: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre (Manic Street Preachers close)
11/7: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield (The London Suede close)
11/9: Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues (Manic Street Preachers close)
11/10: Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium (The London Suede close)
11/13: Austin, TX @ ACL Live At The Moody Theater (Manic Street Preachers close)
11/16: Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater (The London Suede close)
11/18: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore (Manic Street Preachers close)
11/19: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (The London Suede close)
11/21: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre (Manic Street Preachers close)
11/22: Boston, MA @ The Orpheum (The London Suede close)
11/24: Toronto, Canada @ Massey Hall (Manic Street Preachers close)
Manic Street Preachers Release People Give In Video
Manic Street Preachers Release 'Hold Me Like A Heaven' Video
Manic Street Preachers Music and Merch
David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic- Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch- Megadeth- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Full NFL Halftime Performance- Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Streaming- Megadeth- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Def Leppard Play Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II- Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Recovering From Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Def Leppard- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
David Lee Roth Shares New Version Of Van Halen Classic 'Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love'
Iron Maiden Celebrate Tour Leg Kick Off With Video Launch
Megadeth Earn Their Highest Charting Album Of All Time
Manic Street Preachers and The London Suede Plot North American Tour
You Me At Six Recruit Rou Reynolds For 'No Future? Yeah Right'
Thrice Releasing New Single 'Open Your Eyes and Dream'
Vince Gill Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of 'I Still Believe In You'
Singled Out: Cam Allen's Lake Days