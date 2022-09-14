Manic Street Preachers and The London Suede Plot North American Tour

Iconic UK bands Manic Street Preachers and The London Suede are teaming up to cross the pond for a North American coheadlining tour this November.



The trek is set to kick off on November 3rd in Vancouver, Canada at the PNE Forum and will wrap up on November 24th in Toronto, Canada at Massey Hall.

The London Suede's Brett Anderson had this to say, "I can't think of a band I'd rather share a stage with than the Manic Street Preachers. They have long been an inspiration to us, and I know there are thousands of Suede fans who feel the same. It's nearly 30 years since we last played together and I think these shows are going to be something really special."

Manic Street Preachers added, "We first toured with Suede in 1994 when we played with them all across Europe. Back then, it always felt like both our bands shared a certain kind of kinship, both aesthetically and historically. It still feels that way now, nearly three decades later.



"This joint tour feels like a fantastic opportunity for both our sets of fans to share an amazing live experience. And to do this in the USA and Canada in 2022 makes it even more special as our tours there are so rare these days. We truly can't wait."

Tour Dates and Order Of Performance:

11/3: Vancouver, Canada @ PNE Forum (The London Suede close)

11/5: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre (Manic Street Preachers close)

11/7: San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield (The London Suede close)

11/9: Anaheim, CA @ House Of Blues (Manic Street Preachers close)

11/10: Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium (The London Suede close)

11/13: Austin, TX @ ACL Live At The Moody Theater (Manic Street Preachers close)

11/16: Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater (The London Suede close)

11/18: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore (Manic Street Preachers close)

11/19: Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (The London Suede close)

11/21: Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre (Manic Street Preachers close)

11/22: Boston, MA @ The Orpheum (The London Suede close)

11/24: Toronto, Canada @ Massey Hall (Manic Street Preachers close)

